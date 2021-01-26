Vilas B. Britzman, 87 of New Lisbon and formerly of Clifton, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, 11:00 AM St John Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 E. South Railroad Street, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel and Pastor Conrad Prell will officiate. Burial will be at later date in the Glendale Cemetery, Kendall. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service.

The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Vilas’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, La Crosse Chapter, 3817 Mormon Coulee Rd, Ste. B, La Crosse, WI, 54601 or by visiting https://act.alz.org/donate.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and use CDC recommended guidelines for Social Distance and Safety Measures.