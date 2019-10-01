Judith A. Brickler passed away peacefully October 9, 2022, at the age of 80.

Loving Wife to Robbin Brickler, Beloved Mother of Debbie Brickler & Denise Zindler (Jeffrey), Robbin Brickler Jr., David Brickler (Karen), Penny Spenner (Steve); Loving Grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law to Kathy & Mike Kuney. Judith is further survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Judith was a retiree of the Franklin Wal-Mart.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the humane society would be appreciated.

A Memorial Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Oak Creek, WI. Interment will be at the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.