Elaine F. Bresnahan age 81 of New Lisbon, WI. passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Elaine was the daughter of Frank and Stella (Vince) Koca and was born on February 15, 1941, in Chicago, IL. Elaine graduated from Farragut High School in 1958. She was united in marriage to Thomas Bresnahan on December 10, 1961, in Chicago, IL. Elaine lived in Chicago until the age of 23, she then moved to Lyon, IL, then to Westmont, IL., and later moved to New Lisbon in 1972 and has resided here since.

Elaine enjoyed gardening, making flower baskets and cooking. Elaine and Tom spent many years at local farmers markets. Elaine loved spending time with her granddaughter Scarlett, she was grandma’s little helper.

Elaine is survived by her husband Thomas of New Lisbon, daughter Susan Bresnahan of New Lisbon, son John (Summer) Bresnahan of New Lisbon, granddaughter Scarlett, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Frank Koca.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:00a.m. at the First Baptist Church (525 S. Washington St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Church from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Pastor James Appel presiding. Burial will take place in the Zindorf Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.harefuneralhome.com