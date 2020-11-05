Anthony “Tony” Douglas Bradley, age 30, of Camp Douglas, died on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse, WI. Tony was the son of Douglas and Donna (Kranz) Bradley and was born on October 9, 1990 in Hillsboro, WI. Tony was a 2009 graduate of the New Lisbon High School and he later attended the Fox Valley Technical College for Auto Technician.

Tony was united in marriage to Codi Ellen Christopherson on July 30, 2016 in Camp Douglas, WI. To this union two children were born Jackson and Wren.

Tony loved riding motorcycles and working on them in the shop. Tony was avid at ice racing and also did motocross. He has won many trophies. Tony was a proud father who enjoyed spending time with his children. Tony had a passion for agriculture and was employed by Allied Coop as an applicator.

Tony is survived by his wife Codi and children Jackson and Wren of New Lisbon, his parents, Douglas and Donna Bradley of Camp Douglas, his brother Michael (Nicole) Bradley and their 3 children Austin, Kimberlee and Charlotte, his grandmothers Rita Kranz of Elroy and Carole Bradley of Camp Douglas, a brother-in-law Colten Christopherson of Camp Douglas, and his best friend Eric Oleson of Camp Douglas. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Tom Kranz and Arthur Bradley, and great grandmother Mildred Bradley.

Funeral services will be held outdoors next to the Hustler Exhibition Hall, in Hustler, WI. on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:00p.m. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00a.m. until the 1:00p.m. time of service. Burial will be in the Hustler Cemetery. Deacon Joe Ritchards presiding. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com