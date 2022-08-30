Sona Lou Bourgord, age 71, of Rockford passed away peacefully Tuesday August 2, 2022. Born in Necedah, on November 1st, 1950 to Vernon & Mabel (Bauer) Bourgord. Loving & kind in all her ways, Sona had a caring nature & giving heart. She worked for 26 years at Nylint Toy Company of Rockford and was a proud member of St. Edwards Church serving on the Ladies Guild. Beloved sister, aunt and dear friend; she will remain forever in our hearts.

She is survived by great nephew, Nicholas (Janet) Bourgord; great great nephew, Aidan Bourgord; siblings, Roger (late Suncha) Bourgourd, Boyd Bourgord and Arlene (late Ray) Austin; numerous nieces & nephews; dear friends, Fr. John McNamara, Noelle Richards and Michael Brackett; caregiver, Sue Hickman; and beloved cat, Baby. She is predeceased by her parents; companion, Doug Mayo; siblings, Victor (Nancy) Bourgord, Arnold (Mary) Bourgord, Sheila (Lloyd) DeMotte, Raynold (Sue) Bourgord, Clyde Bourgord, Charlotte (Neil) Hopper, Donna, Della, Michael & Beula Bourgord; and dear friend, Fr. Anthony Pantyra.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held Friday August 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM at St. Edward Catholic Church, 3004 11th Street, Rockford, with visitation from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass at 11:30 AM. Cremation rites accorded. Interment at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Rockford. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church.