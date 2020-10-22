Gerald W. “Jerry” Bond, age 76 of New Lisbon, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse. Jerry was the son of Anthony and Alice (Tribel) Bond and was born on November 1, 1943. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1962, and then went to Northwestern Technical College for Police Science. In 1977 he attended the FBI Academy at UW Virginia.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, (especially trout fishing) in the area and deer hunting. In his younger years he raced stock cars with Tom Jensen, Dan Nicholson, Dale Schultz and Bert Bigalke. Jerry liked watching the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR.

Jerry was married to Patricia Robison in 1963 and they had 2 children, John, and Lisa, and later divorced. He then married Susan Bennett in 1989 and had 1 child, Robin, and they later divorced. He married Calene Ehrlich-Bond on August 31, 2013 and she preceded him in death on August 26, 2018.

Jerry worked as a law enforcement officer for many years, serving on the Wisconsin State Patrol and on the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department. Jerry is a past mayor of New Lisbon and was a volunteer fire department member. Later he was employed by Leer Mfg. in Florida and later moved back to New Lisbon and operated the Mallards Nest Tavern in Hustler until he retired.

Jerry is survived by his children, John (Denise) Bond of New Lisbon, Lisa Bond of San Antonio, TX, Robin Bond of Junction City, KS, two step-daughters, Angelia Lee of Sussex, Kristine Lontok of Menominee Falls, a step-son, Gregory Lee of Slinger, sisters, Rita Hoffman of Scottsdale, AZ, Evelyn Lobenstein of Deerfield, Rosalee Dutton of Sparta, a brother Jack Bond of Delvin, 11 grandchildren, Kylie Bond, Megan Grant, Gabriele Bond, Kaitlin Bond, Brent Rittenhouse, Brittany Rittenhouse, Alyx Rittenhouse, Brandon Lontok, Isabella Lontok, Cora Gregory, Anna Gregory, and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Calene, and brothers Glen and Tom.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at the New Lisbon Community Center from 12:00pm until 4:00pm. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com