Josephine Bollig, age 81, passed away peacefully at Cottage Care Center on Saturday evening, November 27, 2021, due to lung cancer. Josephine was born in Mauston, WI on July 31, 1940 to Leo “Matthew” and Mary Bollig.

Josephine is survived by her brother, Frank (Donna) Bollig and Joanie Babcock and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her 4 sisters, Frances Rychetsky, Mary Thomas, Florence Luzzader, and Elizabeth Gilchrist; her 5 brothers, Matt Bollig, Leo Bollig, Tom Bollig, Paul Bollig and Pete Bollig.

Josephine worked for many years in local factories. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing cards, dice and going on casino trips.

Services will be at the Mauston United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Visitation at 12:00pm, Service at 12:30, with Pastor Anita Genrich officiating, Committal Service following with a light lunch back at the church.

