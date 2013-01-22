Blanche I. Boles, age 95, of Racine and Friendship passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Blanche was born January 1, 1925, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Andrew and Anna (Wagner) Kopf. Blanche married Clyde L. Boles on November 2, 1949 in Marshfield, Wisconsin. During their 49-year marriage they were blessed with seven children: Richard, Ronald, David, James, Judy, Steven, and Lori.

Known for her love of classic country artists and Sunday Polka music, Blanche was a person who could sit for hours around a table drinking coffee and sharing stories. Her deep laugh would carry into the living room where her grandchildren sat playing with the coloring books and toys she bought for them. She showed her love through baking desserts and cooking countless taco salad dinners for her family. A weekend spent with Blanche included counting the deer that filled her yard every morning, watching the weather channel every evening, and wandering the flea market during the day.

Blanche was preceded in death by her dedicated and loving husband, Clyde Boles; parents, Andrew and Anna Kopf; sons, Richard Nyberg, Ronald Nyberg, and David Boles; four brothers; grandson, David Wolfe; and great-granddaughter, Faith Boles. She is survived by her sons, James (Helena) Boles and Steven (Shelly) Boles; daughters, Judy (John) LaPointe and Lori (Ron) Lazarescu; brother, Gordon (Marie) Kopf; sister, Joyce Parks; daughters-in-law, Cindy Nyberg and Sue Nyberg; and 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, WI. Memorial services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. John Krebs officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Repose Cemetery.