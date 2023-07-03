Raymond Dale Bolen, age 65, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 following a brief illness.

A short memorial service will be Friday, July 7 at 1 PM at Trinity Congregational Church, 148 N Grant St in Adams, WI.

Raymond was born October 23, 1957 in Illinois to Doyal Mabeus and Nina Bolen. Ray spent several years working at various places in the Tomah and Mauston areas until he retired due to cancer. After he completed his cancer treatments, he discovered a passion for landscaping work, but still made time for fishing and hunting.

Raymond was preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors include his father, sons Fred (Sarah) and Garth (Anna Kasten), four grandchildren: Emily, Aiden, Jaxson and Lily; sister Diana and nephew Donald.

Memorials may be directed in Raymond’s memory to the family, c/o Fred Bolen for his grandkids.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home assisted the family.