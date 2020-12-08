Laurie Jean Bohn, 66, of Baraboo, Wisconsin died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Per Laurie’s request, no services will be held and she will be laid to rest next to her parents at the Olin Cemetery, Town of Springville, Adams County, Wisconsin.

Laurie was born September 9 1954 in Villa Park, Illinois to Richard G. Bolke and Doris Johnson.

Laurie enjoyed reading, football, baseball and was a long-time manager at Pizza Pub in Wisconsin Dells.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Doris Bolke, her brother Tom Bolke and sister Kay Gruenweller. She is survived by her sister Julie (Robert) Dean and her brother Dick. She is also survived by her sons: Jeffrey and Jason, and longtime partner, George Forbes.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.