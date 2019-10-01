On Saturday, December 26, 2020, David D. Bohn, Loving Husband has passed away at age 69 in St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, WI. David was born on July 21, 1951 in Hillsboro, WI to Donald D and Mary Ellen (Caucutt) Bohn. David Graduated in 1970 from Wonewoc High School then continued education in Madison at a Technical College. David married Kathleen A. Darcy on August 12, 1972 where they have resided in Wonewoc till the present time.

Through David’s ventures in Wonewoc he operated a Gas Station, was employed at Ray O Vac and Repairman for McKenzie Hardware. With his skills he decided to purchase the Laundromat and Car Wash in Hillsboro back in 1986. Being successful in this line of business he purchased a Laundromat in Baraboo. He purchased the building with a partner, which was a small strip mall. David should be proud as he was a very successful Businessman and Caring husband.

David had a Love for Country Music, he sang and played Bass and Acoustic Guitars. His family was all musically inclined and he spent many occasions playing for events with his Father and Brothers and just playing for fun. Sports was also very popular in his life, as he spent years going to Alma, WI with his Dad and Brothers Deer Hunting. He enjoyed Fishing, except when he took his wife and always had to untangle the line from the trees. He was fortunate that he was able to travel in his earlier years, before he had years of health issues. David will also miss his cats, as he had a soft heart for them.

David has preceded in death by his parents, Donald D and Mary Ellen Bohn, in-laws, James and Marcella Darcy and Steven Darcy that would have been a brother-in-law. He survived by his wife, Kathleen A Bohn, his brother, Robert and Mary Bohn of Longview TX, brother, John and Pamela Bohn of Hillsboro, WI and brother, James Bohn and significant other Sharon Gardehl of Wonewoc, WI. Also, by many Nieces and Nephew and Great Nieces and Nephews that he was so close to.

A Special Thanks to his niece and God Daughter, Melissa Bohn from Marshfield who had been there for support. St Mary’s Hospital in Madison and wonderful staff that took excellent care of David, including Gundersen Hospital, Hillsboro and Wonewoc Ambulance among many others in the medical field in his care. So many Thanks to Friends and Family in their thoughts and Prayers.

A Celebration of David’s Life will be held at a later date.

