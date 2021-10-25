Gerald Lloyd Boehm

Born December 23, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois and deceased October 21, 2021 in Mauston, Wisconsin at the age of 94, two months from his 95th birthday. Jerry attended schools in the area and worked for Miller Brewing for 31 years.

Survived by his loving wife of 70-years, Marie Marcella Boehm. Further survived by his six children: Linda Zwieg (Dave Bryzenski), William Boehm, Ronald Boehm (Darlene), Gary Boehm (Sandy), Judy Boehm (Steve Stiloski) and Stephen Boehm (Mary) along with ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Joined in his final rest with his mother, father, siblings and grandchildren Bethany, Joe, Samuel, Solomon, and Dave.

Jerry was one of ten children (Art, Bob, Don, Ralph, Leroy, Julian, Joyce, Leonard, and June) with Don being the last surviving sibling. Although born in Chicago, the Boehm family soon moved to Mauston where Jerry met the love of his live, Marie Dlask.

Growing up during the Depression caused Jerry to understand the value of many things, most of all the importance of family and friends. His frugality and engineering gift,made him an expert at repairs and he is fondly remembered as the dad, (or grandpa), that could fix anything.

Jerry believed in a life of service to others. He spent many hours volunteering his time to the Lions Club when in Allenton, the Knights of Columbus, and St. Patrick’s where you could find him most Sunday’s leading the Rosary before mass.

Jerry was a gentleman in the truest sense of the word. He was a gentle man. He believed in prayers before meals, standing when a lady entered the room, and loving and supporting his family.

His love for his family knew no bounds and all of his children have fond memories of him. The lessons he instilled in his children include a sense of independence, inquisitiveness and perseverance that have served them all well in life.

Jerry loved nature and was an expert at woodcraft. He was a true polymath with wide ranging knowledge and talents. Discussions with Jerry would enlighten anyone on a wide range of topics including fishing, hunting, where to find the good mushrooms, and the characteristics and uses of different woods and metals.

Jerry was many things to many people and a quote by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow best expresses the loss felt by his family: “When a great man dies, for years the light he leaves behind him, lies on the paths of men.”

Every life is a journey through time. Jerry came from the grit of the Depression learning grace through the years he invested on earth. God, love, sacrifice, work, loyalty, honor and grace were the pearls that made his life a treasure. He ended his journey with a harvest of love, and a greater love for God, with whom he now resides.

A visitation in Jerry’s honor will take place on Wednesday, October 27th beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church (401 Mansion Street, Mauston WI). The funeral mass will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with burial to take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Please join the family for a luncheon at St. Patrick’s following the services.

