William H. Boardman, age 76, of Reedsburg, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1943 to Hawley and Constance (Wright) Boardman in Mauston, WI. Despite being legally blind, he worked many jobs throughout his life. He also enjoyed many outdoor activities with his dogs. William was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Reedsburg and had planted many of the trees around the church. He was united in marriage to his wife of 44 years, Shirley (Angus) Boardman on August 30, 1975.

William was preceded in death by his parents Hawley and Constance Boardman; sister Dianne Arens; son Arnold Aune and nephew Bill Arens.

He is survived by his children Patricia “Rusty” (Johnny) Richardson of Louisiana, LaDonna Lakey of NC, Suzanne Sigafus, Ronald Angus, James (Mary) Angus and Glenn Angus, all of Reedsburg, Ray “Joe” (Faith) Angus of Luck, WI, and Ronald Aune; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Bonnie (Chris) Clark of Mauston, John (Kathy Allison) Boardman of Mauston, Sharon (Dave) Chapin of Sparta, James (Jackie) Boardman of Mauston, Robert (Tracy) Boardman of Mauston; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services for William Boardman will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Trinity Baptist Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Mike Lopp and Pastor Ben Seamans officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to Touched Twice Clinic in care of Trinity Baptist Church, 200 S Golf Course Road, Reedsburg, WI 53959.

Bill is with His Lord and Savior and at peace with no pain and has his sight.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.