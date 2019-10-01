Mary Ella Bires passed away On October 30, 2021 at the the age of 83 at home with her family by her side.

She was born November 3, 1937 to Walter J and Lorraine Kulikowski in Chicago, Illinois. She attended St. Patrick Catholic School and graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston, Wisconsin in 1955. Mary Ella was united in marriage to Glen F. Bires on August 20, 1955 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mauston, Wisconsin. She loved working alongside her husband Glen on the family farm. She also enjoyed working in her garden and flower beds. Mary Ella was an excellent cook and baker, sshe was best known for her homemade pies and potato salad. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary Ella had six children, 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Mary Ella is survived by her son’s Jim (Deb) Bires, John (Rose) Bires, Greg Bires, Randy Bires all of Mauston, a daughter Lori (Mark) Toboyek of West Bend, WI, 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren, her sisters Laverne (Paul) Wichman of Florida, Diane (Alan) Peterson of Mauston, Judy Walter of Illinois, Nancy Higdon of Florida, Bonnie (Butch) Vaughan of Mauston, a brother Andy (Allison) Kulikowski of California and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Ella was preceded in death by by her husband Glen F. Bires, son Russell Bires, grandson Kevin Bires, her parents Lorraine and John Kulikowski and sister Donna Lee Hunt.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be in the Mauston Cemetery.

