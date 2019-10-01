Randall John (Butch) Billington 75 Big Flats, WI passed away Friday, December 24th at home surrounded by Family. Randy was born September 20th 1946 in Beaver Dam, WI to Randall and Maude (Powell) Billington.

Randy was proceeded in death by his Father Randall Brother Roy Billington along with his foster Sister Wendy Hiller and his Grand Parents. After leaving High School Randy Enlisted in the United States Marine Corps stationed in 29 Palms San Diego and served his country in the Vietnam War. After returning to Wisconsin Randy met and married the Mother of his children, Rita (Finch) Billington. While making his living as a Motorcycle mechanic and Truck driver he helped so many people with carpentry and motorcycle repairs. He was a man of many talents. He was an Avid Harley Davidson Rider. He enjoyed ridding state to state with his Sons and their Wives and intern passed that joy to their sons.

He is survived by his Mother Maude Billington, wife Rita, Sons Randall JR. (Bear) Bonnie, Rod (Ledah), Step Daughters Theresa King (Douglas), and Michelle Jeffery, Grandchildren Brittany, Dylan(Finance Jade), Sebastian, and Brandon Billington. Tyler and Colten Jeffery, Cheryl and Jennifer Hancock and Thomas Marten along with 4 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer the family condolences.