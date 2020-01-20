Garry Lee Bignell age 81, passed away on January 6, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Geraldine; daughter, Michelle (Bill) Mahnke; son, Michael (Dawn) Bignell; son, Jeffrey (Cherie Corbine) Bignell; sister-in-law, Barbara Poppe; his loving dog, Mitz (Missy); other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Preceded in death by his father, mother, seven sisters, one brother, and one grandson.

He will be cremated, no services will be held.