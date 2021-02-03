John W. Biebesheimer III, age 61, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away Sunday, January 24th, 2021.

A Celebration of John’s life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 27th, 2021 at the River’s Edge Pub, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

John was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital August 3rd, 1959. He graduated Waterford High School and traveled before settling in Colorado. He returned to Wisconsin to marry his high school sweetheart in 1996 and created a construction company with his brother, Ed, building log homes until his retirement. Music was his passion so you’d often hear him listening to his favorite bands or playing his guitar when visiting. John was also an avid fisherman sharing time on the lakes and rivers with his family & friends as often as he could. His greatest joy was being “Paca” to his grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife Cheryl, father John Jr. (Joan), brothers Jim (Gwen) & Ed (Whitney), sister Laura, children Ray (Kim) and Casey, grandchildren Brenna, Kayla, Brooklyn, Alice, Emma, and Lucas, and many nieces and nephews.

John is proceeded by his grandparents and mother Marlene.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations to assist with costs. Please mail to PO Box 301 Wis. Dells, WI 53965 or visit the family’s GoFundMe at https://bit.ly/2O11I73

