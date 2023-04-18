Earl J. Bever, 95 of Tomah, died Saturday, April 15, 2023 suddenly at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 22, 11:00 AM at the Queen of the Apostles at St. Mary’s Catholic Church , 315 Monroe St. Tomah, WI 54660. Father Matthew Bowe will officiate. Burial will be in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.