Roberta M. Berg, age 90 of Elroy, WI passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy, WI. Roberta was the daughter of Thomas J. and Juanita M. (Morris) Simmons and was born on November 11, 1931 in Chicago, IL.

Roberta was united in marriage to Howard P. Berg in January of 1949. Roberta worked as a manager for Cotter Inc., for over 35 years, retiring in 1991. After her retirement they moved to Wisconsin and have resided here since.

Roberta loved to do puzzles, crossword puzzles and was good at Jeopardy. She enjoyed reading and going camping. Roberta had a love for everyone, her door was always open to everyone no matter what your past was, she accepted you no matter what.

Roberta is survived by her three children, Theodore (Kevin) Berg of Milwaukee, Thomas (Kathy) Berg of Berlin, David (Janey) Berg of Elroy, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded by her parents, her husband Howard in 2003, a son Richard Berg and a brother Thomas Simmons.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 24th, 2022 at 12:00pm at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Hare Funeral Home from 10:00am until the time of service. Rev. Ted Berg presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com