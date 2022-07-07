Mary Marie Berg, daughter of Hazel and George Kolar Sr., age 64 of La Crosse, WI and formerly of Mauston, WI passed away of natural causes in her home on Thursday, June 30, 2022. She was born on December 8, 1957, in Mauston, WI to George and Hazel (Lass) Kolar. Mary graduated from Mauston High School in 1975 and was honored as the class valedictorian. On June 18, 1983, she was joined in marriage to Michael A. Berg. Mary spent her career working at State Bank Financial in La Crosse.

Mary enjoyed spending her time outdoors, especially gardening and fishing. She liked listening to older country music and watching western movies. She also treasured spending her time with friends chatting over a beer.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Heather (James) Stein of Rochester, MN, her brother, George (Mary Ann) Kolar of Seattle, WA, her nephew, Sean Kolar and her brother-in-law, Bill (Vicky) Berg of Holmen, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, and her parents George Sr. and Hazel.

Friends and family are cordially invited to the memorial service that will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home (1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse, WI 54601) at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Scott Skogen officiating. There will be time for visitation both before the service, starting at 9:00 a.m. and again after the service until 11:30 a.m. followed by a brief graveside committal service at 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood / Mauston City Cemetery (4350 Attewell Street, Mauston, WI 53948) for immediate family.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.