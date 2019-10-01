Bernard E. Beranek, age 83 of Mauston, WI passed away at his home on October 25, 2022. He was born on April 25, 1939 to Edmund and Mary (Kranz) Beranek. Bernard, an only child, grew up in Mauston and attended Madonna High School until he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was stationed in Georgia where he met the love of his life Dorothy McCarty. They married June 11, 1960 and were blessed with 47 years of marriage until Dorothy’s death October 8, 2007. To this union, they had 4 children.

Bernard and Dorothy moved to Kenosha where he drove truck for Coca Cola. Eventually they migrated back to Bernard’s hometown where he was an over the road semi driver for Hart, Carnes, and 3M companies until his retirement at the age of 54. Bernard had an exemplary driving and safety record logging countless miles driving and visiting 48 states. After a short retirement, Bernard found his real niche as a car salesman for Kastner Brothers in Mauston and Rudig Jensen in New Lisbon. He had a special gift striking up conversations with everyone he crossed paths with. He also, had a generous nature and gave a helping hand to anyone in need.

Bernard loved cruising the countryside on his Harley and weekend trips to Door County. He enjoyed snowmobiling blazing trails where no one dared. Bernard also enjoyed spending time on his boat on Castle Rock Lake and eventually settling on the Mississippi River. Not many weekends were missed in the summertime on the lake or river. Cherished lifelong friendships were established during these times. Enjoying a Brandy Old Fashion at the end of the day and patronizing local supper clubs in the Necedah, Wisconsin Dells, Baraboo and Lacrosse area was a favorite. He enjoyed overhauling Ford 8N tractors and tinkering on his kids and friends cars. In the fall, Bernard enjoyed deer hunting in the rolling hills surrounding Mount Tabor, WI were the Beranek family homestead originated. When a grandchild would inquire about Bernard’s youth spending time on the Kranz or Beranek farm, being in the military, or other adventures he may have had, sparked a twinkle in his eye bringing him great joy reminiscing. He always had a story to share.

Bernard leaves behind his daughters, Colette (Alan) Ruf, Mary Kay (Bret) Hillyer, and son, Mike (Candace) Beranek. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Christopher Ruf, Olivia Ruf, and Melissa Ruf, Brandon Beranek, Seth Beranek and Jennifer Tremain, Mackenzie Beranek and Cameron Beranek. Bernard is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dorothy, and daughter Christie.

Please join our family in celebrating Bernard with good food, drinks, and unlimited stories with a celebration of his life scheduled on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. at The Lodge in Mauston. In keeping with Bernard’s wishes, a private mass will be held at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI. A Christian burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com