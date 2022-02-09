Mauston: Viola M. (Debbie) Benson died very peacefully on Monday morning, January 17, 2022 at the age of 83. She was born in Mauston, WI on April 8, 1938 the second child of Roy and June Darrow. Debbie married John T. Benson on March 17, 1956 and together they had three sons, Timothy, Thomas, and James. Debbie and John were blessed with eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Debbie devoted 35 years to transporting special needs children to and from school and fell in love with them. Debbie had a deep and abiding love for the four men in her life. Her husband, three sons, her daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were all the center of her universe. She was deeply committed to her Christian faith.

Survivors include her husband John, sons Timothy (Sheri) Mauston, Thomas (Deb) Elroy, James (Jan) River Falls, her grandchildren and great-grand children. She is further survived by brothers-in-law Robert Benson, David (Marie) Benson, sisters-in-law Jo Ann Benson, Kristi (Charles) Denson, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dona Nichols, Dona’s husband Gaylord and their son Larry, as well as brothers-in-law Burton Benson, Marvin Merk and sister-in-law Ruth Merk.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held on Saturday, February 26th at Bethany Lutheran Church, 701 Grove St. Mauston. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with a service to follow at 12:00 PM. Memorials in Debbie’s name may be made to the Plymouth Cemetery in care of Bethany Lutheran Church. Masks will be required for those attending.

