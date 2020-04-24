James Frederick Bendel Sr (Joker) 54 formerly of New Lisbon went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 17, 2020. He was the Son of Lavern Louis and Patricia Lou Curtin Bendel. He was born on December 3, 1966 in Chicago, Il.

Jim lived his life his way, a Rolling Stone who will bot be forgotten. Jim was a Tattoo Artist, a Roofer and a full time Father who left behind 2 daughters, Samantha Bendel (Texas) and Felicia Barhajas (Chicago) and 2 sons Jesse James and Dalton Bendel (Mauston, WI) Grandchildren Nicolos, Evangeline (JuJu) Tavion and Bryson Bendel, his brother Lorney Bendel and sisters Hazel and Doris Bendel. He also left behind many nieces and nephews and many friends that were his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and his beloved son Lil Jim.

A Celebration of Life will be determined by family at a later date.