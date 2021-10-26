Joseph “Joe” Belsky passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 25th.

 

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:00 AM, at Faith Congregational Church, 502 Enderby Street, Wilton, WI.  Pastor Andy Wallman will officiate.  Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Wilton.  Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service.  The Smith-Nelson/Sonnenburg Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting the family with arrangements.  Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com