Joseph “Joe” Belsky passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 25th.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:00 AM, at Faith Congregational Church, 502 Enderby Street, Wilton, WI. Pastor Andy Wallman will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Wilton. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. The Smith-Nelson/Sonnenburg Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com