Jill N. Belisle, 59, of Necedah, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, WI, with her adoring husband at her side.

A Celebration of Jill’s Life is being planned for Thursday, January 6, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home, 230 S. Main St., Necedah, WI. Pastor Dave Delaney will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

