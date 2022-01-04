Margaret F. Beeman, 94, of Beloit, WI and formerly of Friendship, WI, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Autumn Lake Health Care Center.

She was born on September 6, 1927 in Adams, WI, the daughter of Gilbert and Averil (Pierce) Marsh. Margaret was a graduate of Adams Friendship High School. She married Albert Beeman on November 16, 1946 in Adams, WI. He predeceased her on June 18, 1988.

Margaret was a loving wife, mom, and made their house a home. She attended Grace Evangelical Free Church in Beloit and was a lifetime member of the Adams-Friendship Ladies Auxiliary V.F.W. Post #6279. Margaret was a volunteer for Mount View Care Center, enjoyed taking bus trips and going to auctions. She was very social, kind, and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children: Daniel Beeman of Beloit, WI; Gary (Susan) Beeman of Darien, WI; and Pamela (David) Nelson of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Nathan Beeman, Dane Beeman, Wendy (Brad) Moxley, Jennifer Beeman, Travis Nelson, and Sara Nelson; great-grandchildren: Ashley and Kenzie Krizmanich; brother, Richard Marsh; sisters-in-law, Val Simpson and Ethlyn Beeman; and brother-in-law, Ron (Mary) Beeman.

She was predeceased by her parents and granddaughter, Heather.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 in Roseberry’s Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Friendship, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the Roseberry Funeral Home. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorials in her name may be given to Beloit Regional Hospice.

