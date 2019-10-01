Teresa Marie Becker, age 66, passed away peacefully in her home, in Friendship, WI on October 22, 2022. Surrounded by her cherished loved ones, after battling breast cancer for the last few years.

Teresa was born on July 28, 1956 to Leonard and Shirley Perkins in Baraboo, WI. She was second of eight kids and attended Baraboo High School. The enthralling love story of James and Teresa began when her brother Tim introduced them. They were married on January 5, 1996 surrounded with all of their favorite people. Cooking one evening together, Jim came across a heart shaped potato, laughing showing Teresa and being touched by the simple things in life, she kept it. To their surprise it perfectly preserved itself, becoming a beautiful tribute to their love of 30 years that is still treasured.

Teresa devoted her life to her family, friends and working at St. Clare hospital, as head of house keeping for many years. She would do anything for her loved ones. She found joy in baking, cooking and caring for others. She was amazing at crafting, decorating and arranging flowers. She will always be remembered for her incredible hospitality and how much she enjoyed welcoming people into her home and sharing a meal with wonderful conversation. Her bliss was found within her garden or surrounded in nature, on one of her many fishing and camping trips with her husband. She loved collecting cardinals and stars among her lovely decorated home. She will also forever be remembered by how she enjoyed surprising her husband with a rearranged or freshly painted home.

Teresa cherished every minute of being a devoted mother, grandmother and second mother to her niece. Some of her favorite things to do with them was to play board games and cards, especially uno. She could always be found sitting in her rocking chair reading or watching the wildlife, with her boys, Buster (beagle) and Baxter (shitzu) by her side.

She is survived by her Husband James Becker. Children Joseph (Michelle) Fisher, Michael Parrish, Lisa (Neil) Lee and Chris Becker. Grandchildren Brandon, Brady and Brooklyn Fisher, Ty and Trent Motz. Siblings Patti Perkins Gray, Tim Perkins, Sherri Lester, Robert (Kathy) Perkins and Lenny Perkins. Also numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Additionally her best friend Joan, among other friends.

She is proceeded in death by her son Jerome Fisher, her parents Leonard and Shirley Perkins, Brothers Harold and John Perkins and brother in law Al Lester. Niece Denise Wetzel and her dear life long friend Gail Soelle.

Teresa is dearly loved by all that knew her and will be missed immensely.

Her celebration of life will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 at 1pm. At 1347 W 13th Avenue, Friendship, WI, 53934.