Becher, John Robert 71 of Necedah
John Robert Becher, 71, Necedah, WI, recently died at home.
A Funeral Mass will be said at St. Francis of Assisi at 11 a.m. on February 18, 2022 . Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is handling arrangements.
