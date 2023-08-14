Victor Charles Baumel II, aged 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin. He was a beloved husband, father, and a respected member of the community.

A memorial service to honor his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the South Burr Oak Methodist Church in Coloma, Wisconsin. Reverend Leonard Capobianco will officiate the service. Prior to the service, visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Victor was born on January 7, 1933, in Adams, Wisconsin, to Victor Charles and Hattie Rose (Thrasher) Baumel. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School and later married the love of his life, Rose Marie Reichhoff, on February 23, 1952. Victor proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Together with Rose, they made their home in Grand Marsh, where they lovingly raised four children.

A dedicated and hardworking individual, Victor’s career spanned several roles. He worked in construction before finding his place at the Courthouse, where he served as a janitor. For a brief period, he also held the role of Adams County Deputy. Victor’s dedication to his work was matched only by his love for the great outdoors. An avid fisherman, hunter, gardener, and skilled woodworker, he found solace and joy in nature’s beauty. His family often turned to him as their “thinker” and “fixer.”

Victor was an active member of the South Burr Oak Methodist Church and proudly served as a member of the Adams County Honor Guard.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Rose, his children Terry Buzzell and Roger Baumel, his grandchild Lyndsey McFadden, and his siblings Rose “Toots” Davis, Florence Jensen, Louise Allen, Betty Reichoff, Nancy Staples, and Mildred “Milly” Kracker.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Rose Baumel of Adams, WI; his loving sons, Victor (Cheryl) Baumel of Janesville, WI, and Richard Baumel of Green Bay, WI; his caring brother, Joe (Myrna) Baumel of Arkdale, WI; and his cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the support and kindness shown during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Victor’s memory to his family.

The Baumel family is being assisted by Roseberry’s Funeral Home. For online condolences and further information, please visit www.roseberrys.com.