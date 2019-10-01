Allen C. Batten, 86 of rural Camp Douglas, died on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Tomah Health.

A Celebration of Allen’s life will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, 4:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Pastor Maxine Gray, formerly of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Shennington, and now of Calvary Lutheran Church Minocqua will be officiating.

In keeping with Al’s wish to “serve them some good food” and the Batten Family Tradition of eating well at any gathering, there will be a Reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2020 E. Juneau Street, Tomah immediately following the funeral home service. Casual wear (even hunting clothes) is totally acceptable.

