A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering for Nadine Bass, age 73, of Mauston, Wisconsin will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Summit Park in Mauston, WI.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.