John M. Barrett, age 73, of Arkdale, WI passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 2, 2020.

There will not be a funeral per John’s wishes, however a small family & friends’ memorial will be held on Sunday, May 30th, 2021, at 12:00pm at the Monroe Center Cemetery, Bighorn Drive, Arkdale, WI, 54613. A Celebration of life will follow at the Bay Rest for those that can attend.

John was born on March 31, 1947, in Aurora, IL to John and Laura Barrett and lived in Eola, IL. He graduated from Naperville Central High School and then worked for Aurora Fast Freight as a truck driver for many years.

He married the love of his life, Karen A. Brown on September 9,1985, in Las Vegas, NV. Shortly after he retired and moved to Arkdale, WI where he and his wife built their log home. John loved to stay busy, so he continued working for Mortenson Brothers Potato Farm. John loved to collect antiques and loved to tell stories and jokes. He had many friends and a gift to always make everyone laugh.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Amos Barrett & Laura Isabelle Smith, and his wife Karen A. Barrett.

Survivors include his brother, Robert Barrett of Michigan, Stepdaughters- Renee Gordon of Florida, Julie Cognetti & Lisa Sessler of California. Grandchildren: Brianna Sessler, Marcus Cognetti, Brian Cognetti, Kaylin Cognetti, Dustin Cognetti, Timothy Gordon Jr., Hailey Cognetti, and Christopher Gordon and 4 Great Grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

“A Golden Heart stopped beating, hard-working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.” We know your smiling now dancing once again with the love of your life, you lived together in happiness, and may you both now rest together in peace.