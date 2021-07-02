A memorial service for Jean Baldwin, who died June 21, 2020, will be July 10th at the United Methodist Church in Mauston.

The family will welcome visitors from 11:00 to 12:30 with a memorial service at 12:30. There will be a light lunch after the service.

Memorials will be used for a bench to be added to the new patio and walking path being created at the Mile Bluff Medical Center.

Please see the full obituary on the Crandall Funeral site: www.crandallfuneral.com obituaries.