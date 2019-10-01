Joseph Adam Bakovka was born January 22, 1926 in West Allis, Wisconsin to Alex and Rose Bakovka. He served in the US Army in Korea in 1945 – 1947. On June 10, 1948 he was united in marriage to Charlotte Banovec in Friendship, Wisconsin. He was retired from Nekoosa-Port Edwards Paper Company in 1986 after 43 years of service.

Joe passed away November 18, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.

He is survived by a daughter, Paula Joanne Bakovka (Bernard Schultz); a sister, Irene Rathermal; and loving family members and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his beloved Charlotte, parents, and brothers: John and Stephen.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.