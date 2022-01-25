Raymond Bradford Baker (Ray) Born October 22nd 1949 in Dodgeville Wisconsin, formerly of Mineral Point, WI passed away in His home of Wisconsin Dells surrounded by family on the night of January 19th, 2022, after a 2-year long battle. Ray or Brad as most people called him loved to work in his garden, watch football, was an avid baseball fan, and taught all his children to play baseball and or softball. He very much enjoyed being with his grandchildren and having the opportunity to teach them something new every chance he could. He was a well-recognized leader in the Four Lakes Council of troop 62 in the Boys Scouts of America where he mentored many young men on how to survive the outdoors and on being a good citizen. His love for music helped him create a plethora of songs and poems about his tour in Vietnam which some can be found on the Facebook page at Rays R&R. He served a tour in the United States Marine Corps, in Vietnam where he served as a Grenadier near the DMZ from 1969-1970. After returning from his tour he worked at a feed mill and then went on to find a career in auto repair as a mechanic for 46 years. He is survived by his large loving family of five brothers William Allen Baker, Jr., Robert (Bob) Baker, Britton (Britt)(Kim) Baker, Barton (Bart)(Cindy) Baker, and Bruce (Tasha) Baker, and three sisters, Shirley (Glynn) Quincy, Jean (Eric) Thornton-Baker, and Sidney (Bill) Schmitz. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carla (Heine) Baker, Father William Allen (Bill) Baker, Sr., Mother Barbara (Barb) Baker (Crayton), one brother Charles Bengerman Baker (Ben), one sister Shelly McCarville, and Sister-In-Law Kaye Heine, and his Mother-In-Law Elna Heine. He is survived by his three sons Jeremy (Heather) Baker, Jeret (Jami) Baker, and Joseph (Tinley) Baker, two daughters Michelle (Todd) Baker, Kara (Brian) Ludlum, eight grandchildren, Danielle (Zachary) Wiltzius, Nathan Popanz, Jordon Ludlum, Paige Baker, Lilliana Baker, Haiden Baker, Jaiclyn Baker, and Wendi Baker, and two great-grandchildren Xane and Asuna Wiltzius, Brother In-Laws William (Bill) McCarville and Greg Heine, and Sister-In-Law Linda (Dale) Schroeder, and several nieces and nephews. He elected not to have a formal funeral service however there will be a celebration of life at a date to be determined most likely in Spring 2022 at the family farm in Wisconsin Dells.

