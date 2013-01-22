Joan Ann Bailey, age 80 of New Lisbon passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on February 17, 2020.

Joan was born August 24, 1939 in Oakdale, Wisconsin to William and Thelma King. She attended the Camp Douglas Schools and then married the love of her life Raymond O. Bailey in January of 1957. They spent their entire married life in the same location in the Town of Clearfield raising their family. Her greatest joy in life was giving of herself in love to her family in any way she could, Heaven is rejoicing.

Joan was a waitress for many years in Necedah at the Candlelite Supper Club. She later cleaned homes and worked for the ADRC of Juneau County. She also volunteered at the Nutrition Site and at Crestview Nursing Home.

She enjoyed cooking and baking but her most enjoyed passion were the creations she made crocheting, knitting and embroidering. Many family members and friends have had the privilege of enjoying the wonderful gifts she made for them. Being able to share her crafts, baked goods or food concoctions gave her great joy and satisfaction. Her servant’s heart was always on display and truly blessing others along the way.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Raymond, son Kenneth, brother Percy and sisters Marion and Evelyn.

She is survived by her children Ray (Sue) Bailey, Ron (Marge) Bailey, Loretta (Steve) Connor, Bob (Kathy) Bailey and Kevin Bailey. Grandchildren Jason (Gina) Bailey, Paul (Ashley) Bailey, Brian (Katie) Bailey, Jen (Dan) Ekblad, Kami (Paul) Hansen, Michael (special friend Anna) Connor, Renee (Jay) Woinarowicz, Stephanie (Fiancé Dan Couey and son Aaron) Connor, Samuel Connor, Veronica (Joe) Murray, Amy (Rob) Fassel. Great grandchildren Alivia and Landen Bailey, Wyatt Bailey, Riley, Hunter and Dylan Hansen, Ellie Woinarowicz, Brett and Hope Murray, Carter and Rileigh Fassel, a sister Edith and many nieces and nephews.

A very heartfelt appreciation goes out to Hospice Touch of Tomah for all their excellent and loving care and attention.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Winding Rivers United Methodist Church located at N6774 Germantown Road in New Lisbon with Pastor Deb Burkhalter presiding. Friends may call at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow at the St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Necedah. The Hare Funeral Home of New Lisbon is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Touch of Tomah. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting with services. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com