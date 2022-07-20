A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Thomas Bader, age 69, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at The Lodge in Mauston, WI. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3.

Thomas is survived by his sisters, Sandra Russo (Bader), Darcy Pagel (Bader), along with many nieces and nephews and 6 great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Russell Simington and Harlan J. Bader.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.