Clifford Lloyd Bader Sr., 87 of Mauston passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Our House in Reedsburg.

Clifford was born on February 23, 1933 in Mauston the son of Arthur & Almira (nee Mellor) Bader.

He grew up on what he lovingly called the 10 acres south of Mauston.

Clifford served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1956.

Clifford was united in marriage to Virginia Lewandowski on June 1, 1957 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

In 1959 they purchased a small 8 spot trailer park on Lincoln Street in Mauston and over the next 48 years built it into a successful business called Mauston Home Sales. Clifford had many long term employees he considered family. He loved to travel, spend time in Northern Wisconsin during the summer months and winters in Florida.

Clifford Is survived by his wife of 63 years Virginia, son Clifford (Jennifer) Bader Jr., a daughter Debbie Kay of Mauston, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is further survived by a brother –in-law Dale Clark of Janesville, a sister-in-law Donna Bader of Janesville, WI.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Boyd Bader, Raymond Bader, Jonathan Bader, sisters Violet Bader, Viola Fields and Carol Clark and their infant daughters Mary Margaret and Margaret Mary.

A Memorial service will be held later after COVID restrictions.

