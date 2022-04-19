Harlan J. Bader, 73, of Lyndon Station passed away on April 15, 2022, at his home in Lyndon Station with family members around him. He will be remembered as a kind and giving man.

Survivors include: Two sisters, Darcy, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin and Sandy, a.k.a. Sam, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. One brother, Thomas, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin. One Aunt, Ina, of Mauston, Wisconsin. A special cousin, Roy, of Onalaska, Wisconsin. A great nephew, Xavier. A niece, Sabrina, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Also many more nieces and nephews he dearly loved along with many more cousins and close friends who were special to him. He will be missed by all.

Harlan is preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Helen, his grandparents, Roy and Norma, along with many more uncles and cousins.

He served his country during the Vietnam Era and was honorably discharged.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston, WI where friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until time of services.

Burial will be at the Rose Cemetery.

