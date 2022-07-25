Betty L. (nee Gilchrist) Bader, 93 of rural Mauston passed away, Friday, July 22, 2022 at Mile Bluff Medical Center.

Betty was born on May 20, 1929 the daughter of Leonard and Frances (Smith) Gilchrist.

Betty was united in marriage to John Bader Sr. in October of 1948 and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage before his passing.

Betty lived in Mauston most of her life. She was active in church and homemakers for many years. She enjoyed watching old western movies and the birds at the bird feeders. Betty enjoyed spending time with family and friends and company of her pet dog “Snowball”.

Betty is survived by her son Richard (Myla) Bader, grandchildren Deb (Dan) Forsyth, Danielle (Jason) Boyle, Christine Day, Rhian Santos, Ida (Chuck) Seckler and Mailene Glaspell, 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and daughter-in-law Desi Bader.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband John Sr., sons John Jr. and Kenneth, her brother Leonard “Bud”, Jack and Larry and sister Leona Radcliff.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July26, 2022 at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston where friends may call on Monday July 25th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Interment will be at the Rose Cemetery.

