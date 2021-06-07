Michael A. Buckau, age 59, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin died Monday, May 31, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Memorial Gathering will be 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Michael was born August 26, 1961 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Phillip and Gloria (Mae) Buckau. He married Jeanne Viergutz. He Graduated from Greenfield High School. Michael lived in Milwaukee, Friendship, and Wisconsin Dells.

Michael enjoyed Brewers baseball, Packers football, and model trains.

Michael was preceded in death by: His father Phillip, his mother Gloria, his wife Jeanne.

Survivors include his brother Mark, his son Jordan, his Daughter Emma, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer the family online condolences.