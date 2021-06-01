Floyd W. Babcock, 89, of Mauston, passed away peacefully at Crestview Nursing Home on May 28, 2021. He was born on 6 December 1931 to William and Lennie (Downing) Babcock in Mauston, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Joan Rinzel on 3 September 1955 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

He is survived by three children, 13 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Daughters Suzanne Swan and Mary Linda Garity(Tom), and son Bill (Christina). Grandchildren, Tracy and Kristina Swan; Richard, Allen, Joanna and Rose Garity; Michael, Jon, Ryan, Isaac, and Rylee Babcock; Keegan and Conor Fitzgerald. Great granddaughters Emma, Paislee, Charlotte, Evelyn, and Cassandra; great grandsons Gabriel, and Hayden.

He was predeceased by his parents, wife Joan, daughter Karen (Brent Jurkowski), son-in-law Michael Swan and sister, Betty Nehmer.

Floyd served in the Air Force in Korea, along with several other locations. He separated from the Air Force to return home to help his mother and father in 1954. He lived around Menomonee Falls and worked in a canning factory where he met his future wife, Joan. They spent the next 58 years together celebrating life. In 1970, he relocated to Mauston, holding numerous jobs but most special was being an Alderman for the City of Mauston for 16 years.

Floyd had a special love for flying. He flew many different types of aircraft, helped restore or build several airplanes and owned two in his lifetime with his favorite being a Piper J-3 Cub. Later he took up flying model airplanes and was a fixture at the Mauston area flying club. He also enjoyed old cars, and restored and owned a 1914 Model T, 1924 Model T and 1930 Model A Fords. Later on in life he owned and put many miles on a motorcycle. Floyd was a life-long learner and devoured many books and magazines. He also loved to travel and visited many states and numerous countries around the world. Last, he always could be counted on for a good “Dad” joke, some that made us groan and others that made us laugh.

Special thanks to the team at Crestview Nursing Home, New Lisbon. They took amazing care of Floyd during the time he spent with them. It was so comforting to watch them come in and say their goodbyes when they were getting ready to go home.

We also want to thank Dr. James Logan for the medical care he provided our father for many years. He was always there for him whenever he needed him and even when he thought he did not need him.

Funeral services will be held on 2 Jun, 2021, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Mauston, Wisconsin, with visitation starting at 1000 a.m., followed by a service at 1100. Following the service will be a lunch at Timmy’s Time Out Bar & Grill, 522 Gateway Ave, Mauston, WI.

Burial will be held on a later date at St Mathias Mission Chapel, New Fane, Wisconsin.

