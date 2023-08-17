Thomas D. Arrowsmith, 79 of Tomah passed away on Monday August 14, 2023 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, LaCrosse.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 11:00 AM at Tomah Baptist Church, 1701 Hollister Ave., Tomah. Pastor Donald Root will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery with military honors. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Monday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com