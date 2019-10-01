Jean C. Arciszewski, age 78, of New Lisbon, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, WI.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Additional visitation will also be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will be held privately at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.