Mary Ann Anderson, age 57 years, passed away at home, very peacefully surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer on August 5, 2020 in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.

Mary was born on January 28, 1963 to Robert and Eleanor (Resac) Preslik in Hillsboro, Wisconsin. She attended Hillsboro High School and graduated in 1981. She then attended UW-Oshkosh and received a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She returned to Hillsboro and was employed as a nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital for over 30 years during which she cared for the community and assisted in delivering over 200 babies.

God put her and her husband, Lawrence Anderson together and were married on April 22, 1989 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro. They were blessed with four wonderful children. Over the years, Mary greatly enjoyed attending school programs, athletic events, and family vacations. As a family, they toured all but 7 states. Mary was very active in her church, singing in the choir, teaching religious education, and helping with the altar society. She was a girl scout leader for many years. As a nurse she went on 2 medical missions to Haiti. She enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, boating, going to caves and waterfalls, and many other outdoor activities. She was active in Cesky Den, being the queen one year.

It was a great joy for her to raise her family and live on the same farm that had been in her family since the late 1800’s. She passed in the room she grew up in.

Mary is survived by her husband of 31 years, Larry; daughter Sarah (Chad) Allendorf and grandson Bryce, son Robert (Catherine) Anderson, son Matthew (Rachel) Anderson, and son James Anderson and his girlfriend, Ashley Melander; step-brother Thomas Libansky; sisters-in-law Barb (Allen) Raasch, Marcella Anderson, Virginia (Mark) Owens, Doris Skemp and Phyllis (Peter) Moore and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; her in-laws Ellery and Marguerite Anderson; brothers-in-law Joseph Novy, Dave Davis, and Allen Skemp, and nephew Erik Anderson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at Mount Tabor. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., with an Altar Society Rosary at 2 p.m. and a KC Rosary at 7:30 p.m. For online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Social distancing is asked and masks will be required for visitation and services. The hours of visitation have been extended to allow flexibility with the indoor gathering situation. Also following the burial, the family extends an invitation for a reception at the Firemen’s Park.