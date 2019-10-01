Deborah J. Allard, age 67, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Assembly of God Church in Adams. Pastor Mark Stevens will officiate. A luncheon will follow.

Deborah was born March 19, 1955, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Earl and Joan (Boldt) Gish. She graduated from Muskego High School in 1974 and then worked as a Nurse’s Assistant for many years before moving to Adams. Deb married Randall M. Allard on November 19, 2021, after being together for several years.

Her most favorite thing to do was to go to church. She loved taking care of her dogs, making jewelry, and enjoyed going for walks, gardening, and making flower beds around her home.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents: Earl & Joan Gish, and sister: Cindy Gish.

Survivors include her husband: Randy, daughter: Jean, stepson: Kristoffer (Jessica), her “two hug” granddaughter: Alyssa, and sisters: Vickie, Sandra (Dan) & Christine. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.