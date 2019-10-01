Jason L. Akkerman, age 38, of Adams, Wisconsin unexpectedly passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.

Jason was born February 16, 1984 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Douglas and Elaine Akkerman. He grew up in Adams-Friendship and Wisconsin Rapids, attending schools in both towns.

Jason enjoyed playing on the computer, fishing, and collecting dvds.

Jason was preceded in death by his uncle, Kenneth; and grandfather, Douglas “Bud”.

Survivors:

Father – Douglas Akkerman of Adams, WI

Mother – Elaine (Mark) McAllister of Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Sisters: Amanda Carlsen of Marshfield, WI

Sister: Sandra Wussow of Reedsburg, WI

Grandmother: Nancy Akkerman of Friendship, WI

Grandparents: Robert and Audrey Warner of Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Further survived by many aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.