Donald Eugene Abfall Sr., age 87, of Adams, Wisconsin caught the last train out to Heaven on Monday, July 31, 2023, as he passed away in his sleep.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday August 9, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church.

Don was born May 27, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois to Andrew Sr. and Opal (Green) Abfall and moved to Quincy with his parents & brothers while in grade school. Coming from the big city to a farm was sticker shock. Soon he and his brother would go to a one-room school and then to A-F High School, working on the farm, helping neighbors, and after graduation working on the railroad. Then came the US Army, Don was drafted. After serving, he was honorably discharged and came home to work on the family farm and returned to the railroad where he worked for 30+ years.

Don married and proudly raised two sons, calling White Creek home. He also was a proud owner of German Shepherd dogs, the last was Ringo, who was Don’s sidekick for many years. His spare time included hunting deer, riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, gardening, building things, working on cars and machines in his big garage, always accompanied by his dog. He was especially proud of his 1947 Chevrolet Truck.

After the loss of his first wife Catherine, he married Marlene, who also preceded him in death. He gained a much-loved stepdaughter, Mary and her husband Dave, who were active in his life.

Donald was preceded in death by his grandparents, father, Andrew Abfall Sr.; mother, Opal Green Abfall; wife, Catherine; and second wife, Marlene.

He is survived by two sons: Steve L. Abfall Sr. & Donald Abfall Jr. (Debbie); one stepdaughter, Mary Lamken (David); brother, Andrew Abfall Jr. (Marlene) of Minocqua; and special friend, Shirley Theisen. Four grandchildren: Megan, Steve Jr., Catherine & Lily; nephews: Karl (Dawn) & Rodger (Donna); and niece, Jerry (Bill). He is further survived by numerous grandchildren, grand nieces & nephews, great-grandchildren, and cousins.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.