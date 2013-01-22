Marlene E Abfall, age 78, of Adams Wisconsin passed away peacefully on January 30th at Villa Pines Nursing Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 Noon on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Friendship Wisconsin. Interment will be at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Friendship, WI. Visitation will be on Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Marlene was born on December 18, 1941 to John and Gilda (Bonelli) Fricano in Chicago Illinois. She and her children moved to Friendship, Wisconsin in 1975, and enjoyed having a small hobby farm with ducks, chickens, rabbits, goats, pigs, and cattle. The city girl fully embraced her happy country life. She married Donald Abfall Sr., on May 14, 1994. They enjoyed nearly 26 wonderful years together.

Marlene loved her family and friends and was never happier than when she was surrounded by them at her kitchen table, enjoying a meal and laughter. She loved to cook, and took great pride in her Italian specialties.

Marlene will be terribly missed by her husband Don of Adams, brother Ron (Marlene) Fricano of Holland, Mi, brother-in-law Andy (Marlene) Abfall of Minocqua Wi, daughter Mary (David) Lamken of Stevens Point Wi, sons Joseph Barus of Madison, Wi, Steve Abfall of Arkdale, Wi, Don (Debbie) Abfall Jr., Adams, Wi, grandchildren Steve Abfall, Megan Abfall, Lily DeWitt Abfall, Catherine Abfall, and Jim (Amanda) Kruger and four great-grandchildren.

We would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the staff at Villa Pines for the wonderful care they gave to Marlene in her last hours. We are grateful to have had the time to say goodbye.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com to offer online condolences.