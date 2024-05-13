Judith Kay Taylor, born September 26th, 1947, wife to Bill, the love of her life for 57 years, and mom to Mike and Sandra, was called home by the Lord on May 8th, 2024.

Mom grew up in the small town of Brunswick, Missouri, with her parents and three siblings. While she always had what she needed, her family did not have a lot of extras, which is likely the reason she became a bookworm. Her love of reading allowed her to fade into the background where she was most comfortable rather than being the center of attention. Her passion for reading continued as a student and into her adult life where a good book allowed her to escape, even if just for a short while.

Incredibly selfless, mom found great joy putting the needs of others before her own. Her caring and compassionate qualities were evident throughout her life and defined the ways she chose to spend her days.

During our early years in South Wayne, Wisconsin, mom taught Sunday school, volunteered in classrooms, chaperoned field trips, and eventually became Mother’s Club President.

As we grew, her pursuits became more community-focused. Her desire to make a difference pushed her to organize a bike-a-thon to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, drive a bus for students with special needs, and serve as a First Responder, EMT, and an ambulance attendant in Monroe, Wisconsin. Mom’s heart was service-oriented, and she thrived in this line of work.

But above all, she loved being a mom. >From reading, baking, and building blanket forts to making dollhouse furniture, turning little grass bundles into tiny hay bales, and cutting newspaper into strips to create pom poms, she never let her responsibilities outside the home interfere with her mom duties. She attended all of our concerts and sporting events, helped us with homework, and always welcomed our friends for dinner and sleepovers as these were just the everyday things a mom did.

After moving to Adams, Wisconsin, she became a Phlebotomist and Lab Tech at Adams County Memorial Hospital, served on the Moundview Memorial Healthcare Foundation Board, volunteered for Faith in Action, and committed 20 years to the Castle Rock Triathlon Committee.

As time went on, her focus became her five grandchildren. Nothing brought her more joy than Taylor, Luke, Brandt, Lindsay, and Kristin. Each held a very special place in her heart, and she treasured every moment she had with them, including making chocolate chip pancakes, which only grandma could make.

Mom’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those she loved and the many lives of those she touched. Wife, mom, grandma and so much more, we will love you always and forever, no matter what.

Memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Rev. John Krebs will officiate. Visitation will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to:

Agrace

Adams-Friendship Area Educational Foundation, Inc.

Moundview Memorial Healthcare Foundation; PO Box 40; Friendship, WI 53934

Roseberry's Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.